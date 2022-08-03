MARATHON — Gerard Roussin has been chosen to be Marathon’s new certified building official. He replaces Noe Martinez, who has served in that position since 2020.
“We are very pleased to have Gerard on board,” City Manager George Garrett said. “Not only does he have the right qualifications, he has also lived in the city since 1984, and he’s very familiar with all our challenges and successes.”
Roussin is a certified building official in Florida and most recently worked for the city of Key Colony Beach for five years.
A Vermont native, he first became a general contractor in Florida in 1984. He has since amassed many certifications including the building coordinator administrator and inspector from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
In addition, Roussin is certified by the state as a fire safety inspector and holds diplomas from the International Code Council that note his specialty in both residential and commercial buildings, coastal and floodplain construction expertise, building plans examination as well as electrical, plumbing and mechanical knowledge.
“I want to keep things running smoothly as well as make improvements as needed,” Roussin said.
Roussin and his wife raised their two sons in Marathon. Both are graduates of Marathon High School and are employed locally.