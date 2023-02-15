MONROE COUNTY — Students and faculty in Monroe County will join others across the nation during February to celebrate Career and Technical Education Month.
CTE Month is recognized to celebrate and highlight the value of skilled labor and the achievements and accomplishments of CTE programs across Florida.
“In partnership with the Florida Department of Education, over the next month, we are highlighting the rigor, relevance and success of the CTE courses we offer,” said Caroline Bleske, CTE coordinator for Monroe County.
“We know the impact these programs have on our economy, and we will continue collaborating with local and state leaders, businesses and industry partners to provide our students with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”
CTE students engage in hands-on learning with real-life applications and earn certifications in some of Florida’s most critical industries.
Unlike traditional higher education, CTE programs can set students on a career path today without the worry of debt tomorrow.
In Monroe County, there are currently nearly 2,500 CTE students — the highest in the county’s history — and more than 100 registered students engaged in workforce education.
For more information about CTE programs in Monroe County, call 305-293-1400, ext. 53389.