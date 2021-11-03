Sorry, an error occurred.
MONROE COUNTY — Some familiar faces will be inhabiting new spaces at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as Sheriff Rick Ramsay announced promotions and new leadership roles.
Accreditation Lt. David Smith will transfer to the position of lieutenant in charge of training and the School Resource Officer Division.
Special Operations Detective Sgt. Paul Bean will be promoted to Special Operations lieutenant.
Middle Keys Detective Sgt. Trevor Wirth will be promoted to Airport Security lieutenant.
Inspector Donnie Barrios of the Professional Standards Division will be promoted to director of Accreditation.
“Congratulations to all who were promoted,” Ramsay said. “I know they all will succeed in their new positions.”