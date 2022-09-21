ISLAMORADA — Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, on behalf of the Florida Sheriffs Association, honored Coral Bay Marina owner Walter Collins of Islamorada.
Collins is a Platinum Donor to the Florida Sheriffs Association.
The Florida Sheriffs Association is a nonprofit professional organization that includes Florida’s 67 elected sheriffs along with thousands of business leaders and citizens throughout the state.
Its mission is to enhance law enforcement through educational and charitable purposes within the state.
For more information, visit www.flsheriffs.org.
