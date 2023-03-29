Finance team

Sheriff Rick Ramsay joins retiring Finance Division Executive Director Lisa Knowles, seated right, and newly appointed Executive Finance Director Jill Cranney-Black, seated left, in announcing the Finance Division’s 20th consecutive, perfect audit.

 Contributed

MONROE COUNTY — Sheriff Rick Ramsay recently announced that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received an error-free independent audit of its financial operations and procedures for the 20th consecutive year.

The annual audit is performed by auditors with no ties to the sheriff’s office. The 2022 audit did not find any deficiencies in its review of all sheriff’s office financial transactions.