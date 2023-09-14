Hot shots

Class 23-01 trains at the Monroe County Joe London Fire Academy on Grassy Key. Physical training is performed daily before classroom work.

 Mary Moeller/Monroe County Fire Rescue

GRASSY KEY — Monroe County Fire Rescue has begun its sixth “Hot Shots” class at the Joe London Fire Academy.

Class 23-01 includes 29 qualified trainees starting the process to become a career or volunteer firefighter. Of the 29 students, 23 are residents of Monroe County.