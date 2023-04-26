KEY WEST — Centennial Bank has promoted Mark Stanton to market president of the Florida Keys. Stanton has has been employed with Centennial Bank since 2012.

Stanton started his banking career in 1977 as a teller in Virginia. His college years took him to Rhode Island where he worked as a teller until graduating in 1983 from Roger Williams University in Bristol. Upon graduation, he moved to the commercial side of banking.

