DUCK KEY — Members of the regional hospitality industry gathered recently at Hawks Cay Resort for the inaugural Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association ROSE (Recognition of Service Excellence) Awards ceremony to recognize hospitality employees in Monroe County.
The 2023 Monroe ROSE Award winners are:
President’s Award – Lubos Sarissky, Casa Marina Resort; Above and Beyond – Jean Antoine, Ocean Reef Club; Administrative Assistant/Support – Judy Burrel, Irish Kevin’s; Bartender/Mixologist, Hotel – Ailton Lopez, Islamorada Resort Collection; Bartender/Mixologist, Restaurant – Michelle Meier, Half Shell Raw Bar; Behind the Scenes – Jayme Wharram, Ocean Reef Club; Beyond the Call of Duty – Sandy Cottrell, Half Shell Raw Bar; Beyond the Call of Duty – Ernsy Simon, Ocean Reef Club; Beyond the Call of Duty – Stephison Foster, Hawks Cay Resort; Culinary Service, Chef/Cook – Juan Gonzalez, Benihana Key West; Customer Service, Airport, Ground, & Water – Capt. Mark King, Sole’ Watersports; Customer Service, Attraction/Tourism Business – Ester Porhun, Hawks Cay Resort; Customer Service, Concierge, Recreation, Spa – Edwin “Rolando” Barrera, Little Palm Island Resort; Food & Beverage, Support – Barbara Chavez, Reefhouse Resort & Marina Key Largo; Guest Service, Front Desk, Full-Service Hotel – Patrick Anello, Casa Marina Resort; Guest Service, Front Desk, Select Service Hotel – Marilyn Taylor, La Siesta; Guest Service, Housekeeping, Full-Service Hotel – Gina Luijean, Ocean Reef Club; Guest Service, Housekeeping, Select Service Hotel – Ophelia Brown, Dewey House & La Mer; Guest Service, Maintenance/Engineer – Kendrick Lyons, Hyatt Centric Key West; Guest Service, Valet/Bell Attendant – Jerome Simpson, Ocean Reef Club; Manager Moment – Yadira Perez Gonzalez, Courtyard Faro Blanco Marathon; Manager Moment – Gwen Jeffries, Isla Bella Beach Resort; Server, Restaurant, Independent – Catherine Yager, La Trattoria; Server, Hotel Select Service – Linda Kirk, Little Palm Island Resort; Server, Hotel Full Service – Elizabeth “Liz” Saunders, Hawks Cay Resort; and FRLA Lifetime Achievement Award – Sheldon Suga, formerly Hawks Cay Resort.