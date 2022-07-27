coral spawning

Spencer Slate watches a boulder coral release gametes off Key Largo in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The coral was one of many off the Keys that reproduced during the once-a-year mass-spawning ritual that many divers describe as an upside-down snowfall.

 Photo by Frazier Nivens

Divers interested in viewing the underwater phenomenon of coral spawning can join Florida Keys dive operators during select coral spawning charters — twilight trips to shallow reefs on or around the full moons in August and September to watch the reproductive action along the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.

Scientifically observed and documented each year, the coral spawn typically occurs a few days after the late summer full moon phases. Late summer offer opportunities with full moons on Aug. 11 and Sept. 10.