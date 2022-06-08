Orchid Cove Estate at 94100 Overseas Highway recently sold for $16.5 million, the highest price ever paid for a Florida Keys home outside of the Ocean Reef Club, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.
Orchid Cove Estate at 94100 Overseas Highway recently sold for $16.5 million, the highest price ever paid for a Florida Keys home outside of the Ocean Reef Club, according to Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty.
Contributed
ABOVE: The home’s porte-cochère is flanked by an ornate bridge, rock waterfalls and koi ponds.
TAVERNIER — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty recently announced the $16.5 million sale of a sprawling, compound-style waterfront estate by top-producer Jason Zarco.
The transaction of the 14.5-acre property known as the Orchid Cove Estate, 94100 Overseas Highway, has set a new benchmark for the region as the highest price ever paid for a home south of Ocean Reef Club, according to the realty company.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty now claims the top two highest sales in the Keys outside of Ocean Reef Club.
The second-highest sale was 75900 Overseas Highway for $14.35 million — sold by Valaree Byrne in March.
Tranquil and secluded, the Orchid Cove Estate features more than 1,000 feet of private beaches and waterfront, as well as a 1.9-acre private cove, which includes rights to a portion of the cove’s bay. The main house has eight bedrooms and 14 baths.
The property also contains two guest houses and a boat house, a meditation area and garden, among other amenities. In total, all three units encompass 24,479 square feet.