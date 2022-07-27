BIG PINE KEY — Three Lower Keys teens were arrested last week on charges for stealing cash and an iPad from the Trianos Taco Company food truck earlier this month, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristian Levi Lee, 14, of Big Pine Key, and another 14-year-old Big Pine Key juvenile, were both charged with burglary, larceny and damage to property. A 12-year-old Little Torch Key juvenile was charged with burglary and larceny.