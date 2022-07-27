BIG PINE KEY — Three Lower Keys teens were arrested last week on charges for stealing cash and an iPad from the Trianos Taco Company food truck earlier this month, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Kristian Levi Lee, 14, of Big Pine Key, and another 14-year-old Big Pine Key juvenile, were both charged with burglary, larceny and damage to property. A 12-year-old Little Torch Key juvenile was charged with burglary and larceny.
Lee has an extensive history with law enforcement, which includes a case last year whereupon he was arrested on Rockland Key with a stolen, loaded 9mm handgun and stolen credit cards while driving a stolen car, according to sheriff’s spokesman Adam Linhardt.
That arrest came days after he was arrested in Miami-Dade County for vehicle theft as well.
In this case, the food truck owner on Big Pine Key notified the sheriff’s office on July 6 that his food truck had been burglarized. The cash drawer and iPad he uses to conduct transactions were stolen.
Detectives developed information that one of the juveniles took part in the burglary, reports say. That juvenile — and later the other juvenile — confessed to the burglary and larceny. Lee was subsequently identified as the third suspect, Linhardt said.
Warrants were obtained for the arrest of all three juveniles. They were arrested and turned over to the custody of the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.