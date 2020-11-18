KEY LARGO — Travel Resources Group is the new name for International Travel Group, formerly owned by now-retired Suzanne Taskowitz. The agency is now headed by manager Ilja Chapman.
Chapman, born and raised in the Netherlands, has spent more than 25 years traveling around the world — not just as a tourist but living and working in many countries. She has been a Florida Keys resident since 2013 and has been an independent travel advisor since 2014.
“We have proudly taken over the reins from Suzanne, who founded the agency in 2006 and served the travel community so well for so many years,” Chapman said.
From a new virtual office set up, the agency intends to offer the same personalized service and travel expertise that Taskowitz provided, Chapman said.
“Even the bus service to events in Key West is scheduled for a comeback in 2021,” she said.
“Our travel advisors have the expertise to sort out all the details to ensure a successful, safe and memorable trip for their clients, crafting a personalized itinerary unique to each traveler,” she added.
Contact Chapman at 305-451-0007 or visit travelresourcesgroup.com.