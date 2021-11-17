LOWER KEYS — The United Way of Collier and the Keys has released of a Reef Revitalization request for proposals to further support local coral restoration efforts. This grant opportunity is part of UWCK’s larger initiative, “Revitalizing the Florida Keys through Reef Restoration and Beyond,” with support from the United Arab Emirates.
Up to $377,718 will be available to coral restoration practitioners expanding “Mission: Iconic Reefs” restoration efforts at Looe Key during the next four years. The application for funding will be open through the UWCK grant management portal until Dec. 3.
Applicants will be required to provide a 1:1 private sector leverage on awarded funds, culminating in approximately $755,000 toward restoration. Grant priorities will focus on Phase 1A of “Mission: Iconic Reefs,” financial impacts to the Monroe County workforce, community stewardship and volunteer strategies, and engagement with students studying in related marine-science fields.
Building on partnerships established with the $2.1 million previously awarded to Coral Restoration Foundation for Carysfort Reef in Key Largo and Reef Renewal USA for Sombrero Reef in Marathon, this RFP’s focus on Looe Key in the Lower Keys seeks to ensure UWCK’s funded restoration efforts benefit the entire Florida Keys community.
Additional Information about this funding opportunity, including the full RFP and application as well as complementary efforts, is available at keysunitedway.org/LooeKeyRFP.