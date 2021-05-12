UPPER KEYS — The Foundation of the Upper Keys Rotary Club donated $10,000 to the Key Largo Rotary Club to use toward its scholarship awards in 2021.
The donation from Upper Keys Rotary is a part of the more than $80,000 raised during a community-wide scholarship donation appeal held earlier this year to replace the Gigantic Nautical Flea Market fundraiser that was unable to occur due to the pandemic.
“Key Largo Rotary and its members have been an integral part of the success of the Nautical Flea Market for many years and we have enjoyed providing a portion of the event proceeds for their efforts in the past,” said Upper Keys Rotary President Jill Miranda Baker to the Key Largo club when presenting the donation.
“Your club, like ours, maintains a focus on awarding scholarships annually and we are glad to contribute to your efforts.”
Key Largo Rotary Club President Laura Lietaert accepted the donation on behalf of her club.
“This donation will allow us to provide about $30,000 in scholarship funds this month,” Lietaert said.
Upper Keys Rotary meets at noon each Tuesday at Capt. Craig’s on Plantation Key. For more information, call 305-304-0052. Key Largo Rotary meets weekly at 7:30 a.m. each Wednesday at Playa Largo Resort in Key Largo. For more information, call 305-395-1596.