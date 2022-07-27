Dol Brown Trophy

Grand champions Mike Ward and Capt. Brandon Cyr were the grand champions of the recent Del Brown Permit Tournament, held in the Lower Keys.

 Contributed

LOWER KEYS — Mike Ward of Spokane, Washington, caught and released six permits to earn 900 points and the title of grand champion angler at the 2022 Del Brown Permit Tournament that ended July 13.

Ward and his captain, Brandon Cyr of Key West, tallied permits measuring 27.5 inches on the tournament’s first fishing day and 24 and 26.75 inches on the second day. On the third and final day, they secured their victory with permits measuring 28.25, 26.5 and 23.25 inches.