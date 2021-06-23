FLORIDA — The Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association has launched greatfloridajob.com, a new website for employers and job seekers to post and find jobs in Florida’s hospitality industry.
Florida’s hospitality industry was devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As the travel, tourism and hospitality industries shut down internationally, more than 934,000 of Florida’s 1.5 million hospitality employees were furloughed or laid off, according to FRLA. Florida’s hotels and restaurants are now rebounding but still face historic labor shortages.
The state has more than 460,000 jobs available, including tens of thousands from entry level to managerial in the hospitality industry, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.
“As the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues and visitor numbers continue to increase, FRLA is supporting the efforts of our industry members in hiring the best talent to join their teams,” said Carol Dover, president and CEO of FRLA.
Greatfloridajob.com is free to job seekers and FRLA members. Nonmembers can post job vacancies for a nominal fee of $50.