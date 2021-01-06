KEY WEST — One hundred years ago, on Jan. 1, 1921, guests at the brand-new Casa Marina resort had just enjoyed a $9 night’s sleep, which included a bath.
Though built and opened posthumously, the grand hotel was an extension of Standard Oil and Florida East Coast Railway founder Henry Flagler’s vision to open the Florida wilderness to trade and tourism.
During a trip to St. Augustine in 1881, Flagler noticed the lack of elegant accommodations that led to his massive hotel projects spanning Florida’s entire east coast. Originally, Flagler stopped in West Palm Beach, where he built what is now called “The Breakers,” but after a frost, he turned his eyes to the slightly-warmer south and continued his railway to what would become the city of Miami. And like most who make it that far, the next stop was obvious, if not daunting.
The Florida Overseas Railroad, which would have to connect more than 100 miles of islands, finally reached Key West with Flagler aboard the first train on Jan. 22, 1912. A year later, at 83, he died, but the tycoon’s vision of high-end Florida hospitality continued in his name.
Construction of the Casa Marina Resort began in 1918 through the work of architects Thomas Hastings and John Carrere, who had already designed the New York Public Library, the New York Metropolitan Opera House and both the House and Senate buildings in Washington, D.C.
The location for the resort, which includes more than 6 acres and 1,200 feet of beachfront property, went for the princely sum of $1,000. The hotel accepted its first guests on New Year’s Eve, 1920.
Over the years, Presidents Warren G. Harding, Herbert Hoover and Harry S Truman, along with famous faces such as Ernest Hemingway, Robert Frost, Rita Hayworth and Gregory Peck, among many others, spent time at the iconic resort.
The hotel operated normally until the U.S. Army, through eminent domain, bought the hotel to use as barracks during World War II. The property then re-opened for about 15 years before it was again commandeered by the military, this time to position missiles southward during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.
After several periods of atrophy in the late ’60s to mid-’70s, the Casa Marina Resort began anew and was most recently purchased by Park Hotels and Resorts in 2017 and is managed by Hilton.
According to Wednesday’s 100-year anniversary presentation, guest rooms are now about $500 per night, but as any visitor to the hotel will tell you, include much more than just a bath.