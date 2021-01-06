BIG PINE KEY — Cove Communities last week announced the acquisition of the Big Pine Key Fishing Lodge.
Cove is the fourth owner of the property, which features several lodging options on 181 sites, including waterfront RV sites, campsites and motel rooms. The property also features a large boat ramp and boat slips.
Located on 10 acres, the resort was founded in 1959 and owned and operated by the Gladwell family since 1972.
Cove has planned renovations that will start in 2021, including bringing services to all RV sites, creating oceanfront “Supersites” and upgrading the facilities and landscaping.
“The resort’s rare location offers an opportunity to create a unique vacation experience for Cove’s customers and guests,” Cove’s CEO Colleen Edwards said. “Big Pine Key is the 14th RV property we have owned in the Florida Keys and will benefit from our vision, experience and relationships with local partners and Monroe County as we seek to make the resort stand out among the best that the Keys has to offer.”
Since beginning operations in September 2017, Cove Communities has acquired 25 RV and mobile home communities with more than 10,400 sites in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Cove is under contract to acquire several other properties.