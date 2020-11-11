MARATHON — EOS Investors LLC, a privately-held real estate investment firm headquartered in New York City, has purchased Faro Blanco Resort & Yacht Club, a 125-room, 16-acre waterfront resort and marina in Marathon.
It described the Florida Keys as “one of the highest barrier-to-entry, destination resort markets in the United States.” The marina can accommodate vessels up to 120 feet.
Faro Blanco reportedly sold for $40 million.
Daniel Samess, CEO of the Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, said, “We are seeing some consolidation of transient properties here in the Keys, most recently with EOS, which owns Isla Bella Beach Resort [also in Marathon] acquiring Faro Blanco Resort & Marina. There are some advantages from both the ownership and operational perspectives, however, such as achieving economies of scale, utilization of resources (staff, marketing, services, amenities, assets, etc.). In addition, [it adds] diversity, as each resort has its own identity and characteristics.
“Many visitors are seeking unique properties and experiences, and now EOS can provide some differing, unique travel opportunities to accommodate a larger population of travelers. I look forward to seeing how they utilize both properties to benefit not only their positions, [but] … benefit our community and the islands of Marathon as a world-renowned destination.”
Tom Burns, vice president of EOS Investors, said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to add a high-quality, waterfront asset to the EOS portfolio, bringing our collection of drive-to-resorts to 15 properties. The Upper Florida Keys have been one of the strongest-performing hotel markets in the United States in 2020, with total rooms revenue growing 14.7% year-over-year in the third quarter. We believe Faro Blanco is positioned for success as an amenity-rich, low-density, destination resort.”
Faro Blanco has 125 guest rooms and suites, a 73-slip full-service marina and the 199-seat Lighthouse Grill, featuring waterfront views and outdoor. Additional amenities include two swimming pools, a bar, market, fitness center, on-site water sports and fishing charters as well as more than 11,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space. One of the resort’s most iconic features is the Faro Blanco Lighthouse, which has welcomed guests by both land and sea since the 1950s.
According to keyshistory.org by historian Jerry Wilkinson of Tavernier, the Faro Blanco lighthouse originated as part of the 1950s structures that remain dating back to the Davis Docks project or the Marathon Motel and Docks.
“Floyd W. Davis had owned the property where Miami International Airport was built and established himself as a Miami builder with projects in the Liberty City area.
For his Marathon project, he employed Tampa contractors Archie and Ollie Rackley to construct a lighthouse designed by Les Barett for the project’s landmark structure. The exact date of opening is not known, but from advertisements it was in full operation in 1957.
Then came Hurricane Donna in 1960, and in 1967, Boca Grande residents Diane and Michael van Beuren completely renovated the hurricane-damaged Davis’s project and renamed it Faro Blanco. Faro, an English name for lighthouses, evolved from the 200s B.C. lighthouse Pharos of Alexandria.”
Noah Singh, head of development at EOS Investors, said, “We are excited to focus on another high-quality hospitality property in the Florida Keys. We look forward to evaluating strategic capital project opportunities to build upon the property’s guest offerings and solidify Faro Blanco as a market leader in the years to come.”
Faro Blanco’s most recent incarnation was fully completed in 2015, when the lighthouse also was refurbished and became the dockmaster’s office.