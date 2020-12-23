MONROE COUNTY — In celebration of the one-year anniversary of NOAA’s “Mission: Iconic Reefs,” United Way of Collier and the Keys will issue a request for proposals for coral restoration on Jan. 6.
This grant opportunity is part of UWCK’s larger initiative, “Revitalizing the Florida Keys through Reef Restoration and Beyond,” with support from the United Arab Emirates.
Over the course of the next five years, $2.5 million will be available to coral restoration practitioners for “Mission: Iconic Reefs.” The application for funding will be open through the UWCK grant management portal from Jan. 6 to Feb. 15. Applicants will be required to provide a 1:1 private sector match on awarded funds, culminating in a total of $5 million toward restoration.
This $5 million could, in turn, be used as a match on governmental funds for a potential of $10 million invested in coral restoration in the Keys, according to UWCK officials.
Restoration work will focus on up to four of the seven targeted reefs (Sombrero, Looe Key, Horseshoe and Carysfort). Grant priorities will focus on Phase 1A of “Mission: Iconic Reefs,” financial impacts to the Monroe County ALICE population, community stewardship and volunteer strategies, and engagement with students studying in related marine-science fields.
In February, the United Way of Collier and the Keys announced a $3.5 million gift from the United Arab Emirates. The investment is intended to fund innovative projects in support of reef restoration and education, including the first significant funding toward “Mission: Iconic Reefs.” This gift was the final portion of the UAE’s pledged $10 million assistance to Florida in response to Hurricane Irma in 2017.
With this initiative, UWCK’s goal is to revitalize local coral reefs, while supporting sustainability through related education. By physically restoring the local coral reefs, it will improve coastal protection and provide economic stability for residents, UWCK officials say.
Since the 1970s, coral reefs in the Florida Keys have suffered dramatic declines with nearly 90% of live corals lost. NOAA and partners are undertaking a first-of-its-kind approach to restore corals at seven ecologically and culturally significant reef sites.
“UWCK is excited to expand our role in supporting the local community on this project that is so critical to the well-being of most of our residents. For a community that is highly dependent on its natural resources, this moment is a turning point in our local history and has the potential to be the inspiration for worldwide change.” said Leah Stockton, UWCK’s Keys area president.
Additional information including the full request for proposals and application will be available through the UWCK website and social media on Jan. 6.