Monroe County Fire Academy recently graduated 25 students from its minimum standards training program. Twenty-three committed to working or volunteering in Monroe County for three years in exchange for a waived tuition.
GRASSY KEY — The Monroe County Fire Rescue Fire Academy celebrated 25 new graduates in mid-December. The new graduates completed the fourth “Hot Shots” minimum standards training program at the county-owned Joe London Fire Training Academy on Grassy Key.
Since September, the graduates had more than 500 hours of classroom and practical training and completed the program’s 17 performance objectives, allowing them to register for the state’s Firefighter I and II examination.
The graduates include Blake Arencibia, Liz Jacoby, Brandon Beard, Patrick Koutros, Diego Bejerano, Alan Malby, Brent Bishop, Reynaldo Rodriguez, Brandon Colina, Nicholas Roman, Shain Cormack, Kritzia Sallano, Jordan Dewhirst, Curry Sargent, Krysten Echo, Samantha Seco, Jim Faktor, Mark Sellers, Cesar Fernandez, Ryland Sifford, Honzik Frystacky, Terrance Smith, Robert Givens, Nickolas Suarez and Matthew Hill.
Of the graduates, 23 were qualified residents who had their $2,200 tuition fee waived as part of the county’s “Hot Shots” program in exchange for a three-year commitment to work or volunteer as a firefighter anywhere in the Florida Keys.
The previous three “Hot Shots” programs graduated 83 students, many of who are now employed or volunteer in fire stations throughout the Keys. To be hired at Monroe County Fire Rescue, a candidate must also complete EMT training.
More information about Monroe County Fire Academy and the “Hot Shots” program can be found at monroecounty-fl.gov/hotshots. A fifth “Hot Shots” program is scheduled to start in August.