TAVERNIER — Nestled within a lush tropical garden is a new eco-friendly bistro with sustainability and palatability in mind. Gardenia’s Bistro launched its soft opening at Island Home Garden Center less than two months ago and is quickly becoming a local hot spot for healthy eaters, yogis and coffee lovers.
“We do not use single-use plastic here or foam. There is nothing plastic here. I will wash every dish 100 times over in a day rather than use plastic,” said owner Megan Smulowitz, who is as much restauranteur as conservationist. “We compost most of our waste here, and everything we serve is organic and locally sourced with no ‘fructose,’ extra preservatives and food coloring. We don’t offer any fried food.”
Avocado toast, oatmeal or quinoa bowls, biscuits and gravy, yogurt parfaits, cold-pressed fruit smoothies, milk shakes, chocolate chip pancake bites, BLTs, egg sandwiches, wraps, salads, charcuterie boards and fresh-roasted coffees are served for breakfast and lunch.
Fresh bread loaves and cookies are baked by Smulowitz’s mother, Sandy Santiago. Brother Steven Busse works alongside her too, making it a family-run business.
“Thankfully, I have my tribe to help me. Running a restaurant is exhausting, but it’s what I know. I grew up in restaurants. I’m comfortable in the food and beverage industry. This is me,” Smulowitz said in response to opening a restaurant during these COVID times.
“This has been one of the toughest years I’ve had, but this is a great community and I’m grateful to be a part of it. I had just opened Fin and Juice Bar and Lounge when COVID hit. Then, I was supposed to open Gardenia’s in March but have been delayed with finding the kitchen materials I needed.”
Smulowitz, with youthful boundless energy, has big plans on the horizon.
The bistro’s up-cycled wrought-iron patio sets and the handmade chandeliers are fundamentally boho chic and functional. An expansive brick winding path comfortably sits about 30 people with slightly less for yoga barre and meditational classes, which the bistro will regularly host.
“We’ll be applying for a beer and wine license before we start serving dinner, hopefully before season ends or around Valentine’s Day. Until then, we are going to do pop-up restaurant events. We are going to offer grab-and-go lunches and will deliver to schools and businesses. We’re going to host more yoga classes and I want to start a book club,” Smulowitz said.
Last weekend, the new eatery and Island Home Garden Center hosted a holiday festival, which was well attended and successful.
“This is a busy time of year for everyone and I’m just so thankful to be here in the community and to have found my tribe,” Smulowitz said.
She said she plans on hosting more community events as well as tea garden parties, bridal showers, baby showers and birthday parties.
Gardenia’s Bistro is located at the northern end of Island Home Garden Center at 88720 Overseas Highway on Plantation Key. Initial hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday through Monday. For more information, call 305-741-7589 or find them on Facebook.