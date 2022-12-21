TAMPA — ’Tis the season to travel, and AAA estimates 6.3 million Floridians will journey 50 miles or more away from home from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2.
That’s an increase of nearly 108,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Florida, according to AAA.
National travel figures are also stronger than 2021, yet slightly lower than pre-pandemic levels. An estimated 112.7 million Americans are forecast to travel during the year-end holidays. That’s an increase of 3.6 million people compared to last year and the third busiest since AAA began tracking in 2000.
“Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”
Nationwide, 90% of holiday travelers are expected to drive to their destinations. In Florida, nearly 5.8 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That’s 110,000 more than last year and a 2% increase from 2019.
Air travel will see a 14% increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days. Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices. AAA expects the number of people taking holiday flights this year will come close to matching 2019 when 7.3 million Americans traveled by air.
“If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are flying to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas said. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.”
Other modes of transportation are also rebounding. AAA estimates travel by bus, rail and cruise ship will rise to 3.6 million this holiday season, a 23% increase from last year and nearly 94% of 2019’s volume.
Gas prices falling fast
Holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump, AAA reports. The state average has declined 41 cents per gallon since Nov. 10 and should continue to drop as the holidays near.
On Sunday, Dec. 11, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon, which is 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.
Drivers could find gas prices that are cheaper than last year’s holidays, when Florida prices averaged $3.23 per gallon on Christmas Day and $3.22 per gallon on New Year’s Eve, AAA projected.
“Since most Americans have already made their holiday travel plans, these plunging pump prices may not necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “What we often see instead is consumers reallocating the added savings, spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”