TAMPA — If you haven’t booked your summer travel plans yet, AAA says you better do it soon. The group says it is seeing very strong bookings for cruises, tours, hotels and flights.
“Travel demand has come roaring back this summer and we’re already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “The recent decision to lift all international travel restrictions will only add to demand.”
According to a new AAA travel survey, 83% of Floridians will travel this year. More than half (57%) will take a summer vacation. However, only a quarter (25%) of summer travelers have finalized their plans.
• 87% plan to take a road trip. Leave early. Expect congestion near beaches and attractions, particularly on weekends and holidays. Traditionally, gas prices peak in the spring and fluctuate through the summer.
• 21% will not get a vehicle inspection before their road trip. AAA urges drivers to ensure their vehicle is road trip ready.
• 25% plan to take a commercial flight. To reduce the likelihood of flight delays or cancellations, book a non-stop flight that leaves early in the morning. Arrive at the airport at least two hours early. Download the airline’s mobile app to receive updates about your flight status. Consider travel insurance, which provides coverage options for flight cancellations and delays.
• 21% plan to take a cruise. Summertime sailings are filling up fast. In many cases, travelers are now looking at 2024 departures to find the itinerary they want. Travel advisors can unlock additional savings on airfare when bundling with a cruise.
• 38% plan to rent a car. Rental car availability has improved, yet inventory is likely to be tight at airports due to strong demand. Rates are often more expensive the closer you get to your desired rental date, so book early for the best combination of availability and price.
International travel bookings are up more than 200% compared to 2022. Ensure your passport is up to date. Strong demand and pandemic-related backlogs have led to passport processing delays. Wait times have increased from eight to 11 weeks to 10-13 weeks.
The AAA Consumer Pulse Survey was conducted online among residents of Florida from April 20-27. A total of 400 residents completed the survey. Survey results have a maximum margin of error of ±4.9% points.