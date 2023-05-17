TAMPA — If you haven’t booked your summer travel plans yet, AAA says you better do it soon. The group says it is seeing very strong bookings for cruises, tours, hotels and flights.

“Travel demand has come roaring back this summer and we’re already seeing large crowds at popular domestic and international travel destinations,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA. “The recent decision to lift all international travel restrictions will only add to demand.”