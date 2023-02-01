Abel's

The exterior of Abel’s Tackle Store remains largely the same as in the 1960s, but new signage will add ‘general goods.’

 JILL ZIMA BORSKI/Contributed

ISLAMORADA — Abel’s Tackle Box at mile marker 84, oceanside, opened in 1961 as a family-owned tackle shop and marina and served Islamorada for more than 60 years. But damage from Hurricane Ian last year caused the business to close, according to Islamorada Resort Collection.

However, a reopening is planned for February, said a representative of Islamorada Resort Collection, which owns Postcard Inn Resort and Marina, where Abel’s is located, as well as three other local resort properties.