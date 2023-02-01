ISLAMORADA — Abel’s Tackle Box at mile marker 84, oceanside, opened in 1961 as a family-owned tackle shop and marina and served Islamorada for more than 60 years. But damage from Hurricane Ian last year caused the business to close, according to Islamorada Resort Collection.
However, a reopening is planned for February, said a representative of Islamorada Resort Collection, which owns Postcard Inn Resort and Marina, where Abel’s is located, as well as three other local resort properties.
“In addition to offering frozen bait, snacks, apparel and everything boaters and fishermen need for a day on the water, the location will offer fuel and a marina and boat charter reservation office providing more connection and accessibility to the fleet of captains,” Islamorada Resort Collection spokesperson Brittany Eger said.
The redevelopment plan is still undergoing review, according to Islamorada Director of Development Services and Planning Dan Gulizio, who added that a restaurant use at the site has also been proposed.
“It is my understanding that the property owner’s intent is to convert the former Abel’s Tackle Box at the Postcard Inn into a restaurant use,” he said. “The applicant is currently preparing a site plan for the overall site, which is expected to be submitted at some point in February. We are currently conducting a property record search for the site. The status of a certificate of occupancy for the former tackle shop is still under review. Finally, the timing of the submission of the application will, ultimately, be determined by the property owner.”
Eger said the resort team recognizes the importance of the Abel family name to the local community.
The Abel family hailed from Indiana and purchased oceanfront land next to the former Holiday Isle Resort, according to prior news reports. They created the tackle store and marina and built a tiki hut out back, and the father and son ran the day-to-day operations. Ownership was passed down to the son who later left the Keys in the 1980s and leased the shop’s operation to friends.
The business will sport a new sign saying Abel’s Tackle Box and General Goods and will offer fuel for the first time. The resort team says Abel’s at Postcard Inn offers easy access to anglers and boaters.
The employees from Ship Store 84 at Postcard Inn and Abel’s will combine to become one team — a total of five employees, Eger said.