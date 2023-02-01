Major construction continues at Key West International Airport, where new jetways will enable passengers to board and deplane without having to walk across the tarmac in inclement weather. The new construction is the most ambitious project undertaken at one of the county’s two airports.
Photos by ROB O’NEAL/Free Press
New jetways being built at Key West International airport will allow passengers to deplane in a climate controlled environment.
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
The new arrival area, at center with green roof, was added to Key West International Airport 15 years ago.
KEY WEST — As travel remains strong at Key West International Airport, the Monroe County-run entity continues on pace to complete its $100 million-plus renovation and new terminal construction by the fall of 2024.
In 2021, 1,422,061 passengers traveled through Key West International Airport, which set records thanks to the strong recovery in post-COVID-19 domestic air travel.
The 2022 headcount came in at 1,365,179, about 4% less.
The new construction is the most ambitious project undertaken at one of the county’s two airports. Breaking ground in November 2022, the county has sold more than $41 million in municipal bonds and received more than $70 million in transportation grants that will help fund the renovation and construction of the new 48,000-square-foot Concourse A, complete with jetway bridges similar to those found at other larger airports.
The largest portion of the grants was $39.8 million provided by Florida’s Department of Transportation. The balance combines COVID-19 Relief Grants, the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program, and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law grant funds.
Currently, the six airlines serving Key West — Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, United, and Silver — enplane and deplane passengers through hardstanding, where aircraft are parked in different spots on the ramp with the help of moveable ramps or stairways.
One of the first significant milestones in the project was the completion of passenger tunnels allowing travelers to go from the existing gates out to the tarmac safely and shielding passengers from the ongoing heavy construction. In conjunction with construction crews, airport personnel designed the tunnels out of repurposed shipping containers featuring lighting, air conditioning and disabled access. The tunnels went into use in early January.
“As always, we want to keep our passengers safe. We also wanted to shield them as much as possible from ongoing construction, and the best way to do that was to use this innovative solution,” Monroe County Director of Airports Richard Strickland said.
The project moved to its next phase in mid-January, laying the groundwork for the new concourse. The current work includes demolition of the concrete apron, making way for the installation of a foundation and utilities for the second-level concourse.
Strickland told county commissioners at their Jan. 18 meeting that construction of the apron is expected to begin in February or March, with vertical construction scheduled to start in April.
Many of the new improvements will go unseen as behind-the-scenes improvements are made with baggage delivery systems and other operational improvements that should enhance the overall travel experience for passengers. The new concourse design will offer expanded retail and food and beverage options while also shielding passengers from the elements and doing away with the long walks now required to get to and from airplanes in all kinds of weather.
The spate of improvements comes at a critical time for air travel and tourism in the Keys, with FDOT stating that the Key West International Airport has a reported economic impact of $1.6 billion, up from $857 million cited in its 2019 Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study report.
Monroe County Mayor Craig Cates agreed the expansion comes at a critical time.
“The expansion of the terminal and the additions of the jetways are going to make a huge improvement to the safety and comfort of the passengers,” Cates said. “The airport is so important to our community for many reasons, and the more people that can fly in and out take cars off the road.”