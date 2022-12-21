KEY WEST — Key West International Airport managers have found an unusual use for large metal shipping containers as tunnels for passengers arriving and departing from the airport terminal while construction is underway for a concourse expansion project.

Crews started erecting the roughly 80-foot tunnels early last week. Arriving and departing passengers will each have a designated tunnel made of shipping containers for the transition from the existing hold room to the apron, or in reverse upon arrival, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland.

