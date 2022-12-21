KEY WEST — Key West International Airport managers have found an unusual use for large metal shipping containers as tunnels for passengers arriving and departing from the airport terminal while construction is underway for a concourse expansion project.
Crews started erecting the roughly 80-foot tunnels early last week. Arriving and departing passengers will each have a designated tunnel made of shipping containers for the transition from the existing hold room to the apron, or in reverse upon arrival, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland.
The idea was the result of a collaboration between construction and design teams who were looking for a way to create a seamless transition while protecting passengers at the same time.
“As always, we want to keep our passengers safe,” Strickland said. “We also wanted to shield them as much as possible from ongoing construction, and the best way to do that was to use this innovative solution.”
While rugged enough for the elements on the outside, the interiors will be well-lit and air conditioned, Strickland said.
Crews have been fencing off areas of the airport where work will be occurring and have survey teams on the grounds, said Strickland, who referred to work as “initial” and said it will be at least three weeks before passengers notice or may be impacted by the work.
Ultimately, the 48,000-square foot, second-level Concourse A project will have several elements to improve the level of service for passengers and tenants, Strickland said. The project includes seven passenger boarding jet bridges, additional baggage areas and devices and airline ramp/office spaces, an expanded security checkpoint with an area to support up to four lanes and an extended passenger bridge located post-security connecting the existing terminal building with the new concourse, according to Strickland.
Monroe County commissioners approved a resolution on Aug. 17 to use $39 million in airport revenue bonds to finance various costs of capital improvements in the project. Revenues derived from the airport operations and certain eligible passenger facility charge revenues will be used to secure payment of the principal and interest on bonds.
Outside of the $39 million bond, $61 million is coming from state and federal grant money. No local property tax dollars are being used for the project, Strickland said.
In addition to the concourse expansion, the airport has started planning a new rental car facility, and the Monroe County Commission earlier this month agreed to add a $4-a-day “transaction” fee to rental cars to pay for the new facility. The facility would combine the two existing rental car sites at the airport into one. The new facility would accommodate six rental car operators, five car washes and seven gas pumps, Strickland said.
The planning and design phase for the rental car facility will take roughly two years, Strickland said.
The airport is having another banner year when it comes to passenger counts. Passenger numbers for October 2022 show a 36.8% increase in passenger traffic over October 2019, breaking the Key West International Airport’s previous record by 24,811 total passengers for the month.
In addition, there was a total year-to-date passenger traffic increase of 48.1% compared to 2019. Year-to-date, nearly 400,000 more passengers used the airport in 2022 than in 2019. The annual numbers for 2022 are 2.5% shy of the 2021 numbers, Strickland said, adding that the unprecedented travel seen in 2021 was inflated due to COVID-19 recovery. Strickland is not counting 2021, because travel following COVID-19 far exceeded a typical year and is “not a true baseline,” he said.
The airport has increased the number of carriers and the passengers in recent years. The increases have raised concerns and complaints among people living next to the airport about increase in the amount of jet noises.