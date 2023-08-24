BPK Winn-Dixie

The Winn-Dixie on Big Pine Key is one of five stores throughout the Florida Keys being sold to Aldi.

 File photo

MONROE COUNTY — Winn-Dixie, which has five supermarkets in the Florida Keys, is being sold to Aldi, according to a news release.

In addition to the Keys stores, the deal with Aldi includes nearly 400 Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores across Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

