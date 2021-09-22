KEY WEST — Allegiant Air has added three routes to Key West International Airport: Asheville, N.C., Indianapolis and St. Petersburg.
Each of the flights will be twice a week. The Asheville flight will arrive in Key West at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and Thursday. The Indianapolis flight will arrive at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday. The St. Petersburg flight will arrive at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday and Sunday, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Stickland.
To promote the flights, the airline is offering $39 one-way tickets, Strickland said.
"I think these flights will be another way of reducing the traffic on the already congested U.S. 1, especially, the St. Petersburg flight," Strickland said.
The Las Vegas-based Allegiant Air is the latest major air carrier to come to Key West International Airport. It brought three new routes earlier this year: Nashville, Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.
All of the routes started the first week of June. The Pittsburgh flights are Thursday and Sunday, and the Cincinnati flights are Wednesday and Saturday, which are the same days as the Nashville route, according to Strickland.
Allegiant Air’s planes for the Key West routes can accommodate roughly 100 passengers, Strickland said.
Allegiant Air is the second carrier this year to announce new service to Key West.
JetBlue agreed to bring Boston and New York routes to the airport. The airline will begin flying Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Monday from JFK Airport and Boston Logan International Airport in February.
The JetBlue service is currently seasonal, running through April, but Strickland hopes to eventually make the service year-round, he said. The pandemic and the availability of a vaccine could factor into the service becoming year-round, said Strickland, who has been working on obtaining that service for two years.
JetBlue will use 96-passenger planes for both routes, Strickland said.
The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on air service both locally and nationally in 2020, with passenger traffic down 60% nationally and 27% in Key West, Strickland said.
However, Key West has seen improvements in passenger counts in recent months, Strickland said.