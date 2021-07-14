HOMESTEAD — Seattle-based Amazon has purchased a vacant site in south Miami-Dade County where the commerce giant plans to build a distribution facility, likely its biggest in South Florida.
“We are expanding operations in Miami-Dade County. We will be opening a new fulfillment center (in 2022) that will employ 1,000 full- and part-time employees,” said Owen Torres, a public relations spokesman for Amazon. “Employees at the more than 1 million-square-foot facility will pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and larger household goods.”
The site, located on 33 acres purchased from the Homestead race track, sits on the south side of Palm Drive, or S.W. 344 Street, and west of S.W. 142 Avenue. The address is 3750 Palm Drive.
The facility is intended to increase efficiency of deliveries in the area and is one of four fulfillment and sortation centers recently acquired by the retail giant.
Each of Amazon’s new delivery stations are designed to meet the needs of electric delivery vehicles. The company has pledged to add 10,000 electric delivery vehicles to the roads in 2022.
The other new Amazon centers are located at S.W. 136th Street and S.W. 132nd Avenue in Kendall, 3701 Flamingo Road in Miramar and 1201 N.W. 64th St. in Fort Lauderdale.
South Dade leaders are thrilled to have the retail giant move in.
“The city of Homestead has welcomed the Amazon Fulfillment Center from the moment inquiry was made by the developer of the site,” Homestead Mayor Steven Losner said. “Not only do we welcome the most well-known company in the world to Homestead, we welcome the 400 diverse jobs, the significant increase to our tax base and the ripple effect the project will have on attracting other national and international job creators and economic generators to our city,”
Amazon’s Torres added, “We look forward to continuing our growth in South Florida and want to thank local and state leaders for their support in making these projects possible.”