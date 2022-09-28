KEY LARGO — Zoograde Pet Care is a pet-sitting service that offers a wide variety of care for multiple species, including cats, fish, reptiles, dogs and other small animals.

The business was founded by Nelly Rivera in November 2020, but the framework for the service was formed long before. That’s because Rivera and her nine-member crew have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the animal care field.

