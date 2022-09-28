KEY LARGO — Zoograde Pet Care is a pet-sitting service that offers a wide variety of care for multiple species, including cats, fish, reptiles, dogs and other small animals.
The business was founded by Nelly Rivera in November 2020, but the framework for the service was formed long before. That’s because Rivera and her nine-member crew have a wealth of knowledge and experience in the animal care field.
But it wouldn’t have started if she had not waded into the waters of pet sitting shortly after Hurricane Irma touched down in the Florida Keys in 2017.
With several years of experience in the industry, Rivera took her pet sitting side-hustle to the next level in order to make extra cash while working at Theater of the Sea.
Five years later, her work has paid off, with her brand becoming a licensed business and the former side gig now her full-time job.
Rivera boasts 14 years of professional experience in caring for exotic animals and running a department at an animal care facility that included various tasks, including hiring staff, providing animal upkeep and updating the records of all animals involved. She also has experience in providing behavior analysis and course training.
She’s parlayed that background into Zoograde Pet Care, which offers a variety of services for animals, but pet sitting and boarding are the core components of the business model, with employees keeping a watchful eye over furry and scaly friends at either their own homes and the homes of their clients.
House sitting is available at the rate of $75 per 24 hours, and boarding rates are set at a 40% discount of that price, or $45 daily.
Clients can rest assured that their pets are being cared for while they are at work or out of town.
“We’ll not only watch over your animals, but your house. We’ll check your mail and take out your garbage,” Rivera said.
Rivera’s team are a certified group of animal care professionals, many of which work full-time with creatures with much larger needs.
“Most of my sitters work at Theater of the Sea, and I also have a couple that work at Dolphins Plus Bayside. We all work in the professional animal training and care field,” she said.
One of the hottest services for clients is pet day care.
“It’s pretty popular. I have about 10 dogs here every day,” she said.