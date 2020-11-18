KEY LARGO — He hangs in a tree from long-fork arms and dangles his salad-tong legs. He’s a sloth born from Lisa Rufft’s imagination and fashioned together from upcycled kitchen utensils. He’s joined by foxes, owls and a menagerie made to adorn lawns.
A tea kettle bird proffers seed along the winding path through Rufft’s garden. A tapered cheese grater houses succulents that serve as wild hair.
“If I don’t like somebody’s eyes, I will change them,” Rufft said. “Different gadgets seem to lend themselves to different animals. I saw a teapot that I knew would make an excellent elephant. I started out just making owls and then I created a dog as a memorial to my old dog.”
Rufft creates customized 3-dimensional dog portraits and gets a “good idea of what the dog looks like by looking at a picture.”
She used to travel and sell her creature features through the regional craft circuit, but since the coronavirus pandemic, she’s been stocking her inventory and selling mostly online. Her time is mostly spent surveying used goods, tending to her garden, her dogs and creating lawn creatures.
Rufft describes the artistic process behind her scrap animals: First, she scouts for materials in second-hand shops all while envisioning what animals they could be. Then comes the cutting and assembling of the animals.
“I do a lot of sawing and clamping and bending,” Rufft said in her tiki hut converted art studio.
Rufft finishes each piece by painting them vibrant colors and patterns and then applying a slick coat of polyurethane. To further upcycle, Rufft’s burnt out paint brushes usually are transformed into wing or a tail. And sometimes elephants wear jewelry.
The final process in her effort is “when I find them a happy home,” she said.
Rufft’s craft enterprise is called Trixie’s Offbeat Art. Most garden pieces sell for between $15 to $20. Custom pieces are a little more and all are sold locally through Facebook market and on Etsy under Trixie’s Offbeat Art.
For more information, contact Rufft through Facebook messenger.