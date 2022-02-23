KEY WEST — For the second time in the past several months, a Key West attorney has been reprimanded by the Florida Bar.
The Florida Bar has punished Key West lawyer Jiulio Margalli for not properly representing a client, which Bar documents stems from his “spiraling mental health condition.”
Earlier this month, the Florida Bar admonished Margalli and placed him on the inactive list, and he is reportedly seeking mental health counseling, according to the Florida Bar. He was listed a “incapacitated” and “not eligible to practice law in Florida,” his listing on the Bar website stated.
Margalli was paid $8,000 by a client, and after representing the client for some time, Margalli “became ill and began to neglect the matter,” the Bar’s summary of misconduct stated. Margalli stopped communicating with the client and failed to appear in court and to perform legal services, according to the Bar.
In a written response to the Bar, Margalli admitted he should have withdrawn from the case, but did not do because he thought his condition would improve.
Margalli was previously suspended from the Bar in December 2021 for two years for failing to attend court hearings and making false representations for missing court hearings, failing to communicate with one client and not being prepared to help that client during court hearings and sold property belonging to himself and his wife and did not tell the wife of the sale of the property, according to the Bar.
All of Margalli’s issues with the Bar appear to stem from mental health and drug abuse issues, according to Bar documents. Police threatened to Baker Act Margalli at one point if he did not relinquish guns that were in his home.
“There is some indication respondent may have engaged in abuse of substances as a form of self-medicating,” Bar officials wrote in a conditional guilty plea in November 2021. “His family members became so concerned for him during this time period they called police to do a welfare check. During the welfare check, the police required the respondent to voluntarily relinquish his guns in his home or risk being subjected to Baker Act proceedings.
“This interaction with police led to respondent being placed on the inactive list and seeking help through an in-patient, followed by continued out-patient treatment and voluntarily entering into a contract with the Florida Lawyers Assistance Inc. which currently remains in effect.”
During his divorce, Margalli sold a French property, put the money in a French bank account, but failed to tell his ex-wife or her lawyer about the sale and did not share the money, he admitted to the Bar. He lied about his ability to pay agreed-upon expenses.
He also spoke directly with his ex-wife even after she and her lawyer said he had to deal with only her attorney.
Margalli’s other discipline matters regarded money for nothing in criminal cases, a home lien, a wrongful termination suit and a case against the Florida Department of Children and Families in Broward County, according to Bar documents.
These actions led to a two-year suspension retroactively started Dec. 20, 2018. His petition to be placed on the Inactive List for Incapacity Not Related to Misconduct has been granted.
He’s entered a contract with Florida Lawyers Assistance, which helps lawyers dealing with mental health or substance abuse issues, according to the Bar.
Margalli ran for the 16th Judicial Circuit state attorney position in 2016, but failed to pay the required fee or obtain the necessary signatures to qualify with the Supervisor of Elections Office for that race. He also applied for a bench position left vacant by retiring Judge David Audlin in 2014.
Margalli plans to file the petition to be reinstated by the Bar, he said. He said most of the issues stemmed from a bout with a depression, he said.
“I immediately went inactive and sought help,” Margalli said. “The depression that suddenly occurred within the span of three weeks and snowballed into the practice. ... All of the problems were two years ago and condensed in a month at that time. It wasn’t a pattern for 20 years.”