KEY LARGO — With nonchalance Randee Blanco wields a straight razor on David Arnold’s neck. It’s become second nature to Blanco as a professional barber for 15 years and owner of a new barbershop in town.
“Short on the sides, long on the top?” Blanco asked his client with the modern undercut pompadour before getting to work.
“I’m happy I found this place,” said Arnold, who recently moved to the area. “I was driving up to 167th Street in Miami to get my hair cut. I didn’t know where else to go.”
Enterprise Barbershop Keys Edition opened its doors this month on the third floor of Largo Plaza at mile marker 101, bayside.
Blanco is still making the Enterprise Barbershop Keys Edition space his own with plans to add crown moulding with uplights and his logo custom hand painted by Art by Amy’s Creations owner Amy JoAn.
“I want this place to be a haven. A safe place where men can get their hair cut and get away from the job, the wife, the kids; get away from it all for a little while,” Blanco said. “It’s a place where men can come, feel relaxed and leave here looking fresh.”
Blanco grew up in Kendall and always dreamed of moving south to the Keys. He’s been visiting since he was a young boy. After graduating Paul Mitchell School in Orlando and running a successful barbershop in Orange City, he finally moved his home and business into the Key Largo Park neighborhood.
“I’m a barber for the community. My shop is here to support the area,” Blanco said.
Enterprise Barbershop Keys Edition is sponsoring the Coral Shores High School Hurricanes pregame meals for home games. Each costs between $200 to $350.
Blanco was finishing up arrangements with Mrs. Mac’s to provide the weekend meal late last week when the Free Press visited.
“This is what I do. I believe in karma. The good that I do is only going to come back to me tenfold,” Blanco said. “I like being a part of a community.”
Blanco has been out pounding pavement and meeting fellow business owners.
“I like to network and meet people. I’m a people person and I’ve met a lot of interesting people here so far,” he said.
As Blanco finished Arnold’s haircut, it was evident that he had a new customer. Arnold said he’d be back in a week.
“I like to keep it nice and tight. If I go two weeks, my hair will look like it did when I walked in here,” Arnold said.
Enterprise Barbershop Keys Edition Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments may be set by contacting Blanco.
“I’m here all day long. I don’t like to mess around. I don’t like to play hooky,” Blanco said. “When guys want to come get their haircut, I’ll be here. I’m dependable.”
Haircuts range in price from $15 to $25. The barbershop is located at 100410 Overseas Highway, suite 304. For more information, find Randee the Barber on Facebook or call him at 386-956-6942.