KEY LARGO — With an expanded footprint, all new guts and an even larger inventory, Bealls Outlet, a department store stocking home goods and an assortment of apparel, shoes and accessories for all ages, is set to celebrate its grand reopening beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at Tradewinds Plaza.
“It’s all brand new. We have all new fixtures. Everything was painted. We gained two beautiful new bathrooms, new flooring and new registers. It’s a whole new shopping experience for our customers that’s more consistent with the Bealls brand,” said store manager Sharece Moment.
“We took over the doctor’s office and the other storefront in between to gain about 4,000 square feet more. Now we are at about 14,000 square feet and everything is remodeled.”
Bealls, pronounced “bells,” is a privately held company still owned by the founding family since 1915. The company’s headquarters remain in Bradenton since its founding and the company now operates more than 540 retail stores in 17 states under the names Bealls, Bealls Outlet, Burkes Outlet, Home Centric and Bunulu, and online at beallsflorida.com and burkesoutlet.com.
“This store has really evolved. I’m so excited for the people down here. We need it and I think everyone is going to love it. I look forward to this,” Moment said.
“We have a large inventory. We have more accessories for women and more bathing suits are coming in. Right now, we have an abundance of shoes. We’re getting three trucks a week now to focus on providing customer service. We want broad appeal. We’re bringing in Christmas décor. People love Christmas and we have an aisle full of Christmas right now.”
Key Largo resident Patty Speidel, who worked part-time at Bealls Outlet after retiring from the banking industry, said she loves the local store.
“It’s a family environment between the manager, the employees and the customers. It’s a good company and they’re great to work for. Bealls sells high-quality goods at lower price points than other stores, which makes a big difference especially now during COVID,” she said.
During the grand opening, Bealls will be hosting community partners to inform residents of goods being offered.
“Our Bealls always has great customer service and I know customer service. I made a career out of it. It’s what made me a people-person. I think this is an opportunity to share with senior citizens, residents and our snowbirds who are coming back, the services being offered locally,” Speidel said.
Moment confirmed that the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative, the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, First State Bank and Fernandez the Bull Cuban Grill will join the grand opening festivities.
“We’ll also be hosting a job fair,” Moment added. “We have five local employees and we are looking to hire more local talent to join our family.”
The application process is easy and can be done by scanning a bar code, she said.
The Bealls Outlet Grand Reopening is a 10-day event featuring prizes that runs through Sunday, Oct. 24.
There are three ways Bealls customers may win prizes: spinning the prize wheel, a gift card raffle and a gift card treasure hunt, while supplies last.
The prize wheel will be offered Thursday, Oct. 14; Sunday, Oct. 17; and Sunday, Oct. 24. The $100 gift card drawing will be held Thursday, Oct. 14; Saturday, Oct. 16; and Friday, Oct. 22. The gift card treasure hunt will be held Friday, Oct. 15; Thursday, Oct. 21; and Saturday, Oct. 23.
Bealls Outlet also offers a MORE rewards program that includes 10% off all in-store purchases every Monday, 15% off any single purchase during the customer’s birthday month and a $5 reward for every $200 spent.
Bealls Outlet is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
The store is located at 101445 Overseas Highway. For more information, find Bealls Outlet Key Largo Grand Opening on Facebook or call the store at 305-453-9957.