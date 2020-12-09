MONROE COUNTY — Capt. Chris Ward, owner of on-water assistance provider franchises Sea Tow Islamorada, Sea Tow Lower Keys and Sea Tow Key West, was recently recognized for his early work as the owner of multiple franchises as recipient of Sea Tow’s “Rookie of the Year” award.
Ward was presented with the award at Sea Tow Services International’s annual meeting held virtually this year due to COVID-19.
The award recognizes the top-performing new Sea Tow franchisee owners. Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer said the job Ward has done in taking over multiple franchises and helping each one to grow and evolve can be contributed to his knowledge of industry and commitment to the local community.
“Capt. Chris is no stranger to the water or to the Sea Tow way of business,” Frohnhoefer said. “He’s a third-generation captain and has family already in the business. He’s also worked beside others in the Sea Tow network who have shown him the ropes.”
Before taking over the franchises as owner in 2019, Ward worked with his uncle, Capt. John Ward, who owns and operates Sea Tow Pensacola and Sea Tow Destin. He also spent many years working with Capt. Will Beck of Sea Tow Palm Beach.
“It is a great honor to receive this award,” Ward said. “I’ve had the privilege to learn from some of the best and look forward to continuing serving members and the boating community throughout the Florida Keys.”