GRASSY KEY — Sustainable farm-to-table cuisine served against a backdrop of lush tropical plants and edible fruit trees is the brainchild of Matt Sexton. Bongos Botanical Beer Garden and Café opened at the end of April at the Lagoon on Grassy Key and, so far, has garnered rave reviews.
Outdoor seating on wood-milled tables and picnic benches under the trees creates a Bohemian atmosphere, but it’s the dishes like the French onion grilled cheese made with gruyere cheese on marbled rye bread and pork belly tacos with pineapple salsa that make the memories.
The menu also emphasizes locally-sourced food.
“As much as I love our Florida Keys cuisine, I’ve incorporated sustainable vegetable crops. We are diversifying the local palate,” Sexton said. “As a former professional kiteboarder, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Caribbean and have modeled Bongos to be self-sustainable by growing our own vegetables and fruits as much as we can so that our food is served fresh. It takes a little bit more time, but the food is much better. It’s clean, healthy eating.”
Chef Andy Niedenthal was recently named as executive chef.
“We are collaborating dishes like coconut rice with pigeon peas and curry goat. The flavors are exquisite and succulent. We buy local seafood and we’re looking at sustainable meat purveyors for that and always fresh food providers in the area,” Sexton said.
The oolite courtyard garden restaurant is nestled next to Keys Cable Park, where Sexton offers wake boarding, kiteboarding, paddle boarding, foil boarding, free diving and spearfishing in a man-made quarry. The 55-acre water sports attraction opened in 2011.
The Lagoon on Grassy Key is open to the public. Visitors can tour the gardens, view murals and watch the wind action.
“The park is huge. We’ve had events with more than 1,000 people there. At Bongos, there’s room for a good amount of people in our informal garden lounge. It feels intimate though, even if there is a lot people there,” Sexton said.
Bongos Botanical Beer Garden and Café is geared toward being carbon negative. The adjoining water sports park is powered by about 72 solar panels.
“We have four-stream recycling bins. We try not to use single-use anything. If we do, it’s either glass or aluminum, or we use a cellulose-based plastics or bamboo. We compost and we add sargassum to it collected off local beaches. We are doing the best we can based on the available resources,” Sexton said.
Recent visitor Whitney Simmons wrote a glowing review of Bongos:
“I cannot say enough great things about the Lagoon and Bongos Cafe! 5 star quality food, 5 star service, Great atmosphere and good vibed people! Learn how to wakeboard (whether you’re a kid or adult), walk the lush hammock trails, learn about composting and tower gardening, have a tap/beer/wine, and the made in house ‘Frose’ is utterly refreshing on a hot day! I could spend days exploring this sensational eco-friendly place!”
Bongos offers 22 varietal draft beers and craft cocktails as well as swing chairs, corn hole and giant Jenga for entertainment.
“Of the three properties, the Lagoon is the largest. We have about two-thirds of an acre with hydroponic towers of herbs and vegetables. We have another half-acre of bananas, plantains, papayas, mangoes and other tropical fruits. It’s all incorporated in the landscaping,” he said.
During the post-Hurricane Irma slump, Sexton founded a small investment group to take over three abandoned mom-and-pop resorts about a mile down the road from the water sports park. In the spring of 2019, Grassy Flats Resort and Beach Club opened for business as a waterfront eco-friendly resort with 11 two- and three-bedroom condo-style units with full kitchens. Twenty-eight additional rooms and suites will be done later this year.
In the center of the resort, Sexton will bring a second restaurant, Barrel & Bale, “a speakeasy-style waterfront dining experience that will explore game meats and harvesting,” and a second pool online in early 2022.
“So many resorts are being bought out by conglomerates and we are trying to keep it local and fresh,” he said.
Karen Thurman, general manager of Grassy Flats Resort and Beach Club and Lagoon on Grassy Key, says Bongos’ food can compete with any restaurant in the Keys.
“It’s surprising. You see a food truck, but it’s gourmet,” she said. “We are growing so many different things right now. We have a lot of mint. We have prickly pear, figs, 10 different kinds of bananas, all kinds of different plantains. We have 12 tower gardens with tomatoes and cucumbers.
“We have a pretty focused niche clientele here at the resort and at the Cable Park,” she added. “I’d say 80% of our business is local, especially this time of year.”
Everything that Sexton has done with action sports as an athlete, he did with his faithful pygmy pit bull “Bongo” by his side.
“I thought it be a very fitting homage to her. She built the waterpark with me and about a year and a half, two years ago, she passed. She was an 18-pounder. She was like a cat-dog. She was the most loyal, awesome dog ever,” Sexton said.
Bongos Botanical Beer Garden and Café is located at 59300 Overseas Highway. Breakfast, lunch and happy hour specials are set through the week. Brunch is served weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with live music.
For more information, visit The Lagoon on Grassy Key on Facebook or call 305-414-8245.