MARATHON — It has been almost a year since Alexia Mann of Marathon launched her independent real estate venture, Seafarer Realty. But she and husband Joshua, who owns Island Life Inspections, a home inspection company, decided to start an ambitious joint venture and opened The Owl Library and Book Store during a Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony in Town Square Center on Feb. 2.

The real estate company came in second among Marathon small brokerages in 2022, with $48 million in sales. That afforded them an opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream.

rtamborrino123@gmail.com

Tags

Recommended for you