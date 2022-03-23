RAMROD KEY — Lower Keys landmark restaurant Boondocks was sold in December to two business investors who have been eyeing the property for a few years and say that the restaurant is perfect the way it is currently.
The sale closed on Dec. 28 at a price of $10 million to Mark Vasturo and Randal Kassewitz. Vasturo is from mainland Florida but owns a vacation home in Marathon.
He first took notice of Boondocks when he stopped in on his way to Key West about three years ago.
“We’ve been talking with Lanny for a few years now,” Vasturo said. “We love the property and thought he did an amazing job building it and staffing it.”
The property was developed over the course of two decades by Lanny Gardner. Gardner declined to comment, but county appraiser data shows that the property last sold in 2001 for $662,500.
Vasturo said when Gardner came into ownership, there was only a very small structure on the lot, about the size of a trailer, where the current gift shop is now.
“He started it from the ground up, him and his father, I believe,” Vasturo said.
Records show that a commercial building permit was first issued for the property off U.S. 1 in 1986. During Gardner’s tenure as owner, he made a number of additions and expansions to the structure, permits show.
The business now includes the main restaurant, gift shop and mini-golf course.
Vasturo said he and Kassewitz have been in the hospitality industry “all our lives” and the two are also real estate investors now.
Vasturo previously was a partner in the Rascal House restaurant in Miami Beach. Kassewitz has owned restaurants in the Keys and elsewhere.
Vasturo said 100% of the staff at Boondocks will be retained and that “nothing is gonna change.”
Part of the reason for their interest in the restaurant was how well it had been updated and maintained, Vasturo calling the current business “perfect.”
“We just hope to operate it as well as he has,” Vasturo said.