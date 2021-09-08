Spring 2021 scholarship committee and award winners. From left, BPW President Suzi Youngberg, BPW scholarship committee chair Jennifer Cappadona, scholarship winner Chelsea Trawick, scholarship winner Jackie Patterson, Holly Given Fund representative Annie Hagen and BPW board member Gina Boilini.
UPPER KEYS — Scholarship funding is being offered to adult women in the Upper Keys for certifications, training courses, or classes and required materials for higher educational degrees.
The Adult Women Scholarship program, sponsored by the Upper Keys Business and Professional Women in partnership with the Holly Given Fund, grants individual scholarships of up to $1,500 to successful applicants.
The deadline to apply for the 2021 fall season is Wednesday, Sept. 15. The two-page application can be downloaded at upperkeysbpw.org/scholarship-application. Applicants need not be members of Upper Keys BPW, but must have at least five years of post-high school work experience and have resided in the Keys for at least three years.
“Working women in our community face many challenges as they seek to advance their careers and pursue their passions,” said Suzi Youngberg, Upper Keys BPW president. “Our scholarship program helps to remove some of the financial barriers for these women so they can more easily reach their personal and professional goals.”
The BPW scholarship program accepts applications and makes awards twice each year, in the spring and fall. The spring 2021 winners were:
• Jackie Patterson, for taking courses on how to teach reading strategies to struggling upper elementary and middle school students.
• Lauren Sanchez, who is enrolled in the Miami-Dade College and Nova Southeastern University bachelor of applied science and master of health science program with a concentration in physician assistant studies.
• Chelsea Trawick, who is pursuing a master of science degree in applied nutrition through the University of New England online program.