KEY LARGO — Upper Keys Business and Professional Women celebrated National Business Women’s Week with a member expo and awards.
Upper Keys BPW President Suzi Youngberg was named Woman of the Year for 2021. She is director of MarrVelous Pet Rescues and a member of the Upper Keys Advisory Council for the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys. Her “nimble and agile” leadership style was cited by the member who nominated her.
Other nominees included Kate Banick, Betsy Baste, Cynthia Gneiser, Patricia Milian, Brittany Parker, Margie Smith and Sue Woltanski.
The 2021 Business of the Year is Doc’s Diner. Owned and operated by Gina Boilini, this business was recognized for its employment of women, family atmosphere and support for local organizations.
Other member-owned businesses nominated were Houston Insurance Agency, Key Largo Mini Storage, Maid in Paradise and Olive Morada.
Two scholarship awards were also announced by the BPW’s scholarship committee in partnership with the Holly Given Fund.
The scholarship program accepts applications and makes awards twice each year, with individual scholarships of up to $1,500 available to successful applicants.
This fall’s winners are Martha Loizeaux, who teaches marine science at Ocean Studies Charter School and is working toward a master’s degree in biology from Miami University of Ohio, and Tiffany Zapeda, who is currently enrolled in a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education and plans to pursue a position as a school-based administrator in Monroe County.
With close to 100 members, the Upper Keys BPW is the largest BPW organization in Florida.