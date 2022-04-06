MARATHON — As delays continue in the allocation of city building permits, contractors have begun to raise concerns about people doing construction in Marathon without permits and construction firms laying off workers.
The city and state Department of Economic Opportunity, which oversees development in the Florida Keys, are at odds about the city’s building permit review process, and the quarrel could result in city residents having to wait up to 75 days for a construction permit for something as simple as building a fence, according to Marathon City Manager George Garrett.
Last month, the city announced that the DEO recently rescinded its 17-year agreement with Marathon concerning permit review. The change means that Marathon permit applicants may have to wait up to 75 days as the DEO reviews all of the city’s development orders, according to Garrett.
On Feb. 25, the DEO notified Marathon officials that it issued a notice of violation to the city regarding the city issuing four building permits to the residential development on 39th Street that Garrett referred to as the BoatWorks project.
The DEO then terminated its existing memorandum of understanding, or MOU, on building permit review with the city, which defines which development orders the city must submit to the state.
Development orders include Planning Department decisions and building permits, according to Garrett.
The DEO has appealed the Marathon City Council’s decision to issue seven Building Permit Allocation System units to the developers of the BoatWorks project that came from live-aboard vessels parked in the water off the property.
In general, the DEO and other local governments have rejected converting and counting live-aboard units as BPAS or Rate of Growth Ordinance units, which are needed to build homes.
The original MOU allowed the city to tentatively approve building permits. Under Florida Statute and the Administrative Code, all development orders must be submitted to the state unless otherwise specified in an MOU, Garrett said.
The DEO and the city have been in communication and appear to be moving closer to a new agreement on the MOU. Garrett hoped to have an MOU back from DEO and a proposal by the end of last week so the Marathon City Council could vote on it this week, but that had not happened as of press time Monday.
“The DEO has worked closely with the city of Marathon over the past several weeks to finalize a new Memorandum of Understanding that benefits the residents of Marathon and prioritizes citizen safety and environmental protection,” DEO spokeswoman Morgan R. Jones said.
“DEO is hopeful that a resolution will be reached soon, and the department is working diligently to review any permits rendered to DEO to mitigate delays in the permitting process in the meantime.
The DEO has permit applications for every applicant in the past two months and has been in communication with several applicants, according to the DEO.
DEO’ appeal of the council’s BoatWorks ruling will go before a judge during a state Division of Administrative Hearings trial. A hearing date and judge to be appointed to the case have yet to be scheduled, according to the DEO.
When asked if there are any other infractions of building permit rules by the cty of Marathon, DEO officials would not comment, citing the upcoming DOAH hearing.
The lack of the MOU does appear to be creating problems and delays for contractors working in Marathon.
Marathon contractor Andrew George said if a new MOU is not in place soon and he has to wait 75 days for a permit, he may have to lay off workers.
Marathon-based contractor Chris Gratton of Keys Contracting Services said the issue is causing problems when it comes to scheduling construction projects.
“This has affected cash flow and changed what we are doing,” Gratton said.
The delays could force or motivate property owners to do work without permits or have the work done by an unlicensed contractor, especially if it is smaller job like building a fence or putting a deck on a home, Gratton said.
“They are going to find someone to do it, with or without a permit,” Gratton said. “I think George (Garrett) is working diligently on this.”