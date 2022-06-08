UPPER KEYS — Justin Wilkins is a Florida Keys native and founder of Keys Detailing, a car and boat detail service in the Upper Keys.
Wilkins, 28, founded Keys Detailing in 2019 after completing his bachelor’s degree in business at Daytona State College and working for a start-up solar panel company.
However, after dealing with cold weather and sales commissions not creating enough returns, Wilkins decided to return home for warmer weather and an opportunity to start his own business.
So far, the young entrepreneur’s venture has been successful, he said.
Soon after launching his idea for Keys Detailing, Wilkins enrolled in an automobile and marine detailing class in Stuart, Florida, where he earned a certificate.
While the worldwide shutdown created by the onset COVID-19 pandemic left many unemployed or furloughed, it had quite the opposite effect on Wilkins, who was originally splitting time between Keys Detailing and serving at a local restaurant.
It was then that he realized that his detailing business was the way to make ends meet.
“All of the serving jobs went away, so I went all in on my small business,” he said.
Business at Keys Detailing has never been busier, especially after Wilkins acquired a second location to work on watercraft at Seven Sports Marine, 81954 Overseas Highway in Islamorada.
“To have two different home base locations for cars and boats is a complete blessing,” he said.
Keys Detailing’s automobile operation is based at 90311 Overseas Highway in the parking lot of Old Conch Harbor, where Jet Ski and kayak rentals are among the offerings.
“You can drop off your car and you don’t have to leave. You can go kayaking or Jet Skiing, and your vehicle will be completed by the time that you are. It’s a one-stop shop,” he said.
Wilkins takes pride in educating his customers on the importance of applying wax to both automobiles and watercraft.
Wilkins said that wax and sealants only last up to six months, and in the hot South Florida sun, paints are especially harmed from UV rays as well.
“It’s a hell of a climate for that down here,” he said.
The founder of Keys Detailing possesses a wealth of knowledge in the industry, and he’s even willing to demonstrate a “test spot” for customers.
“I’ll take a section of a boat or a vehicle and show them what I can do, so that they can see the difference right there. For example, if it’s a car, I’ll tape off a section of the hood,” he said.
Wilkins is also willing to share his knowledge about swirls, spiderwebbing, marring, paint etching, wax bonding problems and other issues before closing a sale.
His prices for automobiles start at $45, which includes a full wash and application of tire shine. Meanwhile, boats start at $45 per foot, which includes a full strip wash and wax. The price range for bay boats is cheaper than offshore boats.
Keys Detailing is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Call 786-774-1680.