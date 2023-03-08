MONROE COUNTY — The application period for Monroe County Emergency Management’s 2023 Business Placard Early Re-entry Program is open through Friday, April 28, at 5 p.m.
There will be no exceptions after this time to apply for a 2023 business placard, according to Monroe County spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The program allows essential businesses and nonprofits based in Monroe County timely access to the islands after a disaster to assist in restoring community lifelines more efficiently and timely.
Placards are only valid in the year they are issued. There is only one application form to fill out each year. Do not apply until you have read and compiled the required documentation described on the placard web page.
Each registered business is allowed to bring in only their essential personnel; it does not include friends and family of those workers. Entering the county under a State of Emergency using a placard grants access to an area that has not been deemed safe. Basic life-support resources may not be available after a major event; those entering with a placard must be self-sufficient for 14 days with shelter, food and water.
Residents who wish to obtain or renew a Monroe County Early Re-entry Placard for 2023 may do so through the Monroe County Emergency Reserve Corps at mercorps.org. Hurricane recovery courses are required for residents to receive the placard.