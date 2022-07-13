MONROE COUNTY — While official figures for hotel and short-term rental occupancy rates haven’t been officially released, the sentiment across the Florida Keys was largely similar among officials: business was booming during the Fourth of July weekend.
Most residents who were out and about on America’s birthday could likely agree that traffic on both U.S. 1 and the waterways of the island chain was plenty busy, with bars, restaurants, water sports and deep-sea fishing businesses seeing brisk business for the holiday.
Islamorada had high hotel occupancy rates and other signs of a successful economic impact during the holiday weekend, said Judy Hull, executive director of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce.
“Occupancy was high and water sports and every other category of business was booming. It was a very, very busy Fourth of July celebration. Rooms were booked out everywhere, and all businesses were very busy,” she said.
The Independence Day Celebration at Founders Park was highly attended, she said.
Islamorada was a microcosm of the entire island chain’s success, with Stacey Mitchell, director of the Monroe County Tourist Development Council, also anticipating wide-ranging economic windfall when official numbers are released.
“The Florida Keys were solid. It certainly helps that it was a holiday weekend, which gives people a guaranteed long weekend. Some people will come in on Thursdays, others will stay with us until Tuesday. It also helped that the holiday fell on a Monday this year,” she said. “The weather was absolutely perfect for anything you wanted to do, whether it be fishing, snorkeling or watching the sunset on a sailboat. Again, absolutely great weather, especially for watching the fireworks. We didn’t have any rain, so that was helpful. This ensured that our visitors were able to do the things they had hoped to do. I don’t have any final occupancy numbers, but in anecdotal conversations throughout the lodging industry in the county, it appears to have been solid.”
The reason for this is simple, she said.
“The Fourth of July is a very family-centric holiday, and the Keys lends itself to families looking for the resort-style, water-sun vacation destination, and so many of our customers from that holiday are from the drive-down market, so, we were able to capture that market share,” Mitchell said.
As usual, America’s southernmost city, Key West, was busy.
“For us, it looked like a nice weekend to bring your family to Key West. Fireworks from the Rotary Club were stupendous. We just had a nice, family-friendly weekend,” Key West Chamber of Commerce director Robert Goltz said.
Elizabeth Moscynski, president of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, and Daniel Samess, chief executive officer of Greater Marathon Chamber of Commerce, were not available for comment.