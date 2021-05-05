MONROE COUNTY — The application period for Monroe County Emergency Management’s 2021 Business Placard Reentry Program runs through 5 p.m. Friday, May 28. No exceptions will be allowed after this time to apply for the 2021 business placard, according to county spokeswoman Kristen Livengood.
The program affords businesses that are essential to the recovery of the Florida Keys the opportunity to quickly return after a mandatory hurricane evacuation.
Placards are only valid in the year they are issued. Businesses approved for the 2020 hurricane season may use the shortened renewal form but must reapply for the placard. Applications and more information on the business placard program are available at www.monroecountyem.com/placardprogram.
Applications will be reviewed by Emergency Management within 21 working days. In 2020, more than 200 Monroe County businesses and organizations qualified for early reentry.
The business reentry placard program is available only to essential employees directly supporting an essential business and does not include friends and family of those workers. Entering the county using a placard grants access to an area under a state of emergency that has not been deemed safe. Basic life support resources may not be available in the aftermath of a major event. Those entering with a placard will have to be self-sufficient for a period of 14 days, including prepared with shelter, food and water.
Residents who wish to obtain or renew a Monroe County Early Reentry Placard for 2021 may do so through the Monroe County Emergency Reserve Corps at www.mercorps.org. Hurricane recovery courses are required for residents to receive the placard.
Also, reentry windshield stickers for residents can be picked up at Monroe County Tax Collector offices throughout the Florida Keys with proof of residency and vehicle registration. For more information and locations to obtain stickers, visit www.monroecountyem.com/reentrystickers.
Hurricane season begins June 1.