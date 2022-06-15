UPPER KEYS — The green Old Conch Harbor building has been a staple of the Tavernier community since 1975, with two restaurants, a gift shop and several water sports businesses.
Like other Florida Keys businesses, the tenants occupying the plaza have experienced problems with finding consistently available employees in recent months, said Angel Borden, head of operations and administration for Old Conch Harbor and owner of Florida Keys Kayak.
In particular, Borden and Brian Dougherty, manager at Dockside Raw Bar, both agree that a decrease in interest from high school students in part-time work has been a large contributing factor. They aren’t the only ones confronted with a lack of young wage earners, according to other business owners.
“I’ve done this down in the Keys for several years, and I used to always get kids who were interested in becoming servers or a bus person,” Dougherty said. “Coral Shores High School is only two blocks away, and I haven’t even been able to get a bus person who wants to work for a few hours.”
The manager said that his operation currently features three girls that rotate shifts, including two full-time employee and one part-time employee.
“These girls had never did this before, and over a few months, I taught them how to serve, ask the right questions, follow up on tables, and ask the right questions. They’re enjoying it, and it’s not a bad place to work,” Dougherty said.
Harbor Café has also been affected, which can only open its doors five days per week due to a labor shortage, with the manager having to close doors twice per seven-day period because she can’t find more consistent help. Otherwise, the specialty sandwich restaurant would be open daily.
The plaza is also home to The Chart Room restaurant. However, the building with a nautical flavor and feeling with plans to serve high-end wine, beer and seafood from the Lobster Walk hasn’t been officially able to open its doors for business due to the ongoing labor crisis.
Up the highway, Elizabeth Moscynski, president of the Key Largo Chamber of Commerce, says the challenge in finding part-time high schoolers may be a symptom of the larger worker shortage.
“In the smaller businesses, I’ve seen high school-age workers in place. Even though high school-age workers are there, these businesses are still faced with a worker shortage. Wages are not the reason,” she said. “From my experience, in trying to hire teenagers, they do not want to work weekends. And in any service industry, weekends are the most important days of the week.”
Judy Hull, executive director of the Islamorada Chamber of Commerce, says she isn’t aware of any difficulties among membership in hiring high school students. She pointed to several businesses with high school employees, including Founders Park, Key Largo Chocolates, Miss Monroe Boutique and others.
However, Bronna Peterson, owner of Key Largo Chocolates, said she is having trouble filling positions with high school-aged employees at her Islamorada location, citing the commute and rising gas prices as potential contributing factors.
“I’ve been trying to recruit high school children for over a year, and I’ve has a terrible time trying to find anybody that is interested,” she said.
But she sees the worker shortage as a more widespread issue.
“We don’t have to deal with the housing for these students, so I don’t think that’s where the shortage is. I think our shortage comes in housing for adult employees,” she said.