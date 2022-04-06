TAVERNIER — Café Moka is a classic coffee shop serving homemade French pastries, hand-crafted espresso drinks, sandwiches, salads, tapas and more to the breakfast and lunch crowd.
It has operated from the former Copper Kettle building at 91865 Overseas Highway since 2011, but when plans move forward as expected, the locally-owned small business will only be a stone’s throw away from the space that it currently occupies.
Café Moka will soon move to the historic Albury home and neighboring church building at 91731 Overseas Highway.
“It’s literally one block south,” said Pierre-Marc Bellion, co-owner of the coffee shop.
The green lighting for the opening of the new location is expected to proceed following a review from the Monroe County Building Department.
“There are just a few items that need to be reviewed. We are waiting for the permit to be delivered. I believe that it will do so,” Bellion said.
Then, it should only be a matter of a few months before Café Moka heads down the street for a site with a little more historical flavor. With signs already out front of the new location, the business is confident that plans will move forward.
“We are hoping for May, but that is becoming less and less realistic by the day. That’s what we originally had in mind, but we should be settled in there by late spring or early summer. We need to be there,” he said.
The new space includes two separate buildings, including a preserved church that formerly served as Barnett’s Chapel and Tavernier Methodist Church.
Barnett’s Chapel was built in 1890 but destroyed by the Labor Day hurricane of Sept. 2, 1935. Using the remains of the chapel and other lumber from demolished homes, the new structure, Tavernier Methodist Church, was built. The building beside the Tavernier Methodist Church is the Merlin Albury House, built in 1928.
The new space, purchased for $620,000, should provide quite an aesthetically-pleasing experience for customers, Bellion said.
The church is listed on Florida’s Register of Historic Buildings.
“We will leave the building pretty much untouched,” Bellion said.