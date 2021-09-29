FLORIDA KEYS — A Danish camera company known as Paralenz has launched an initiative to gather data and create a comprehensive map of the underwater world, and South Florida is one of the first locations it is trying out.
Beginning a few months ago, the Vaquita camera, resembling a small flashlight, became available for use to divers, both professional and amateur, to use at several locations in the Florida Keys. Among them are Key Dives, Islamorada Dive Center, Rainbow Reef, Island Ventures, Pirate’s Cove Water Sports and Horizon Divers.
Divers can rent the Vaquita camera to bring on their dives and capture images in 4K definition with intelligent color correction. The cameras are attached to the side of one’s mask and offer a point-of-view angle of the dives.
In addition to taking video, the cameras have built-in sensors that record the conductivity and temperature of the water along with corresponding depth and location. Divers are then able to use the Paralenz phone application to store all the data from their dives.
They also have the option to share the data with a cloud storage system that Paralenz is using to compile and analyze the data, and eventually it will be sent back to restoration groups, such as the Coral Reef Foundation in Key Largo, where it can be used to assist with massive coral restoration efforts being undertaken on the Florida Reef.
Alice Grainger, communications director with the Coral Restoration Foundation, said the foundation’s relationship with Paralenz began a number of years ago. When the Vaquita plan was first brought up, the organizations involved with the Mission: Iconic Reefs restoration project began to communicate about it, Grainger said.
“Mission: Iconic Reefs was really the catalyst for getting this moving,” she said. “The restoration efforts that we’re undertaking are so enormous. The monitoring is going to be a crucial part of it.”
Paralenz joins a growing list of international interest groups in Mission: Iconic Reefs, which targets seven Keys reefs for restoration. In May, the United Arab Emirates sent a donation of $1.9 million to the Coral Restoration Foundation and $176,356 to Reef Renewal USA to assist with coral out-planting efforts.
The Florida Reef is said to have only 3% of the living coral cover that it had in the 1970s and is facing increasing pressures from diseases, such as Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, as well as more bleaching events from ever-increasing average water temperatures and acidity.
Groups such as the Coral Restoration Foundation and others are hoping to ride to the reef’s rescue and are attempting to grow coral that is more resistant to these pressures and plant them in the water.
Grainger has been diving in the Keys since 2017 and went on her first dive in 1996.
“I’ve dived all over the world and Florida’s coral reef, while there’s still a huge amount of beauty down there, it’s one of the most degraded reefs I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It really is in poor shape. Without the intervention efforts, we would be losing this ecosystem permanently.”
Grainger said Mission: Iconic Reefs is a long-term plan with a 20-year timeline.
“It’s the biggest restoration effort anywhere in the world,” she said.
Because of that long timeline, Grainger said the Coral Restoration Foundation is looking at the data and images captured as a long-term tool. The program is still in its infancy, and Paralenz is also trying it out at a few locations in Italy, as well as Copenhagen.
But because the Keys restoration efforts are spread out along an area of 94,000 square meters, it will be beneficial to be able to have citizen scientists contribute to the monitoring of the reef through their images and data, Grainger said.
Some of the uses could be to create comparative images of how certain locations on the reef are faring under the restoration efforts, or to monitor the severity of a bleaching event.
“We don’t necessarily go to every part of the reef every day,” Grainger said. “The potential is really endless for how these images could be used.”
Representatives from Paralenz could not be reached for comment, but the company’s founder, Michael Trost, said in an interview with Oceanographic magazine that his vision was for the company to become “the Google Maps of the ocean, the YouTube of the water.”